Paris 2024 Olympics: football, boxing, tennis…this Saturday’s program
The Paris 2024 Olympic Games continue this Saturday, with several events on the program. Discover the competing posters.
After a day of break, due to the opening ceremony, the Olympic Games resume this Saturday with several posters in the spotlight. Several competitions are indeed in the running, with the first medals, notably in rugby 7s, judo, road cycling and swimming.
The full schedule of events for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Saturday, July 27
Rugby 7s (M)
2:30 p.m.: New Zealand – Argentina, placement match
3 p.m.: Ireland – United States, placement match
3:30 p.m.: France – South Africa, semi-final
4 p.m.: Fiji – Australia, semi-final
4:30 p.m.: Japan – Uruguay, placement match
5 p.m.: Samoa – Kenya, placement match
7 p.m.: Bronze medal match
7:45 p.m.: final
Judo
10am: Round of 32
10:28: Round of 16
12:20 p.m.: Round of 16
1:16 p.m.: quarter-finals
4:34 p.m.: repechages
4:51 p.m.: semi-finals
5:49 p.m.: fight for 3rd place
6:09 p.m.: final
10am: Round of 32
10:28: Round of 16
12:20 p.m.: Round of 16
1:16 p.m.: quarter-finals
4 p.m.: repechage
4:17 p.m.: semi-finals
5:18 p.m.: fight for 3rd place
5:38 p.m.: final
Swimming
11am: series
9:15 p.m.: semi-finals
11am: series
8:30 p.m.: semi-finals
11 a.m.: men’s and women’s series
9:37 p.m.: women’s final
9:50 p.m.: men’s final
11 a.m.: men’s and women’s series
8:42 p.m.: men’s final
8:55 p.m.: women’s final
Road cycling
2:30 p.m.: Women’s time trial
4:32 p.m.: Men’s time trial
Football (M)
Group A
7 p.m.: New Zealand – United States
9 p.m.: France – Guinea
Group B
3:00 p.m.: Argentina – Iraq
5 p.m.: Ukraine – Morocco
Group C
3:00 p.m.: Dominican Republic – Spain
5 p.m.: Uzbekistan – Egypt
Group D
7 p.m.: Israel – Paraguay
9 p.m.: Japan – Mali
Basketball (M)
Group A
11am: Australia – Spain
9 p.m.: Greece – Canada
Group B
1:30 p.m.: Germany – Japan
5:15 p.m.: France – Brazil
Handball (M)
Group A
9am: Spain – Slovenia
11:00: Hungary – Egypt
2 p.m.: Croatia – Japan
Group B
4 p.m.: Norway – Argentina
7 p.m.: Germany – Sweden
9 p.m.: France – Denmark
Volleyball (M)
Group B
1 p.m.: Italy – Brazil
5:00 p.m.: Poland – Egypt
Group C
9am: Japan – Germany
9 p.m.: United States – Argentina
Field hockey
Group A
10am: Great Britain – Spain
12:45: Netherlands – South Africa
5 p.m.: France – Germany
Group B
10:30: Belgium – Ireland
1:15 p.m.: Australia – Argentina
5:30 p.m.: India – New Zealand
Group A
8:15 p.m.: France – Netherlands
Group B
7:45 p.m.: Argentina – United States
Beach Volleyball (M)
From 2 p.m.: preliminary round
Rowing
9am: men’s single sculls, heats
10:12: women’s single sculls, series
11:30 a.m.: Men’s double sculls, heats
12:00 p.m.: Women’s doubles, heats
12:30 p.m.: Men’s quadruple, heats
12:50 p.m.: Women’s quadruple, heats
Badminton
From 8:30 a.m.: Qualifications for the men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles, and mixed doubles events.
Shot
From 10:30 a.m.: men’s qualifications
From 12:30 p.m.: women’s qualifications
- Mixed Team 10m Rifle
From 9am: qualifications
10:30: match for 3rd place
11am: final
Horse riding
9:30 a.m.: individual eventing, dressage and team eventing, dressage
Tennis
From 12 noon: 1st round men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles, and mixed doubles
Fencing
10am: Round of 32
10:50: Round of 16
2:10 p.m.: Round of 16
3:50 p.m.: quarter-finals
7 p.m.: semi-finals
8:40 p.m.: match for 3rd place
9:30 p.m.: final
10:25: Round of 32
12:30 p.m.: Round of 16
3 p.m.: Round of 16
4:15 p.m.: quarter-finals
8:15 p.m.: semi-finals
9:05 p.m.: match for 3rd place
9:55 p.m.: final
Boxing
From 3:30 p.m.: 16th finals -54kg women
From 4:18 p.m.: 16th finals -60kg women
From 5:06 p.m.: Round of 16 -63.5kg men
From 5:38 p.m.: 16th finals -80kg men
Artistic gymnastics (M)
11 a.m.: Pommel horse qualifications, individual all-around, team event and vault
3:30 p.m.: rings and floor qualifications
8 p.m.: qualifications for high bar and parallel bars
Diving (F)
11am: 3m synchronized springboard final
Skateboard (H)
12h: street, qualifications
5 p.m.: street, final
Canoe Kayak
3 p.m.: qualifying round 1
5:10 p.m.: 2nd round qualifying
4 p.m.: qualifying round 1
6:10 p.m.: 2nd round qualifying
Table tennis
3 p.m.: preliminary round men’s and women’s singles and mixed doubles
8 p.m.: Men’s and women’s singles round of 32
Surf
7 p.m.: 1st round men
11:45 p.m.: 1st round women
Water polo (F)
Group A
2 p.m.: Netherlands – Hungary
8:05 p.m.: Australia – China
Group B
3:35 p.m.: Greece – United States
6:30 p.m.: France – Spain