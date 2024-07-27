Paris 2024 Olympics: football, boxing, tennis…this Saturday’s program

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games continue this Saturday, with several events on the program. Discover the competing posters.

After a day of break, due to the opening ceremony, the Olympic Games resume this Saturday with several posters in the spotlight. Several competitions are indeed in the running, with the first medals, notably in rugby 7s, judo, road cycling and swimming.

The full schedule of events for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Saturday, July 27

Rugby 7s (M)

2:30 p.m.: New Zealand – Argentina, placement match

3 p.m.: Ireland – United States, placement match

3:30 p.m.: France – South Africa, semi-final

4 p.m.: Fiji – Australia, semi-final

4:30 p.m.: Japan – Uruguay, placement match

5 p.m.: Samoa – Kenya, placement match

7 p.m.: Bronze medal match

7:45 p.m.: final

Judo

10am: Round of 32

10:28: Round of 16

12:20 p.m.: Round of 16

1:16 p.m.: quarter-finals

4:34 p.m.: repechages

4:51 p.m.: semi-finals

5:49 p.m.: fight for 3rd place

6:09 p.m.: final

10am: Round of 32

10:28: Round of 16

12:20 p.m.: Round of 16

1:16 p.m.: quarter-finals

4 p.m.: repechage

4:17 p.m.: semi-finals

5:18 p.m.: fight for 3rd place

5:38 p.m.: final

Swimming

11am: series

9:15 p.m.: semi-finals

11am: series

8:30 p.m.: semi-finals

11 a.m.: men’s and women’s series

9:37 p.m.: women’s final

9:50 p.m.: men’s final

11 a.m.: men’s and women’s series

8:42 p.m.: men’s final

8:55 p.m.: women’s final

Road cycling

2:30 p.m.: Women’s time trial

4:32 p.m.: Men’s time trial

Football (M)

Group A

7 p.m.: New Zealand – United States

9 p.m.: France – Guinea

Group B

3:00 p.m.: Argentina – Iraq

5 p.m.: Ukraine – Morocco

Group C

3:00 p.m.: Dominican Republic – Spain

5 p.m.: Uzbekistan – Egypt

Group D

7 p.m.: Israel – Paraguay

9 p.m.: Japan – Mali

Basketball (M)

Group A

11am: Australia – Spain

9 p.m.: Greece – Canada

Group B

1:30 p.m.: Germany – Japan

5:15 p.m.: France – Brazil

Handball (M)

Group A

9am: Spain – Slovenia

11:00: Hungary – Egypt

2 p.m.: Croatia – Japan

Group B

4 p.m.: Norway – Argentina

7 p.m.: Germany – Sweden

9 p.m.: France – Denmark

Volleyball (M)

Group B

1 p.m.: Italy – Brazil

5:00 p.m.: Poland – Egypt

Group C

9am: Japan – Germany

9 p.m.: United States – Argentina

Field hockey

Group A

10am: Great Britain – Spain

12:45: Netherlands – South Africa

5 p.m.: France – Germany

Group B

10:30: Belgium – Ireland

1:15 p.m.: Australia – Argentina

5:30 p.m.: India – New Zealand

Group A

8:15 p.m.: France – Netherlands

Group B

7:45 p.m.: Argentina – United States

Beach Volleyball (M)

From 2 p.m.: preliminary round

Rowing

9am: men’s single sculls, heats

10:12: women’s single sculls, series

11:30 a.m.: Men’s double sculls, heats

12:00 p.m.: Women’s doubles, heats

12:30 p.m.: Men’s quadruple, heats

12:50 p.m.: Women’s quadruple, heats

Badminton

From 8:30 a.m.: Qualifications for the men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles, and mixed doubles events.

Shot

From 10:30 a.m.: men’s qualifications

From 12:30 p.m.: women’s qualifications

Mixed Team 10m Rifle

From 9am: qualifications

10:30: match for 3rd place

11am: final

Horse riding

9:30 a.m.: individual eventing, dressage and team eventing, dressage

Tennis

From 12 noon: 1st round men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles, and mixed doubles

Fencing

10am: Round of 32

10:50: Round of 16

2:10 p.m.: Round of 16

3:50 p.m.: quarter-finals

7 p.m.: semi-finals

8:40 p.m.: match for 3rd place

9:30 p.m.: final

10:25: Round of 32

12:30 p.m.: Round of 16

3 p.m.: Round of 16

4:15 p.m.: quarter-finals

8:15 p.m.: semi-finals

9:05 p.m.: match for 3rd place

9:55 p.m.: final

Boxing

From 3:30 p.m.: 16th finals -54kg women

From 4:18 p.m.: 16th finals -60kg women

From 5:06 p.m.: Round of 16 -63.5kg men

From 5:38 p.m.: 16th finals -80kg men

Artistic gymnastics (M)

11 a.m.: Pommel horse qualifications, individual all-around, team event and vault

3:30 p.m.: rings and floor qualifications

8 p.m.: qualifications for high bar and parallel bars

Diving (F)

11am: 3m synchronized springboard final

Skateboard (H)

12h: street, qualifications

5 p.m.: street, final

Canoe Kayak

3 p.m.: qualifying round 1

5:10 p.m.: 2nd round qualifying

4 p.m.: qualifying round 1

6:10 p.m.: 2nd round qualifying

Table tennis

3 p.m.: preliminary round men’s and women’s singles and mixed doubles

8 p.m.: Men’s and women’s singles round of 32

Surf

7 p.m.: 1st round men

11:45 p.m.: 1st round women

Water polo (F)

Group A

2 p.m.: Netherlands – Hungary

8:05 p.m.: Australia – China

Group B

3:35 p.m.: Greece – United States

6:30 p.m.: France – Spain