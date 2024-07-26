Boxing: Ngannou accuses Joshua of unfair tactics

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has accused Anthony Joshua’s promotional team of employing unfair tactics during their recent fight in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast, Ngannou detailed a series of incidents that he believes were designed to give Joshua an advantage in their fight.

The Cameroonian fighter, who makes his professional boxing debut against Tyson Fury in 2023, claimed British boxing promoters deliberately disrupted his preparation schedule.

” We get into fight week, and every time we go to do media coverage, they come get me, and then I get there and I have to wait an hour and a half for the media to get there. “, Ngannou said.

Despite these allegations, Ngannou acknowledged Joshua’s talent, saying: “ I’m not saying Anthony Joshua couldn’t beat me. I think if there’s anyone you can lose to, it’s him; he’s one of the best in the business. » The Cameroonian has now turned his attention to MMA, preparing for a fight against Renan Ferreira in the Professional Fighters League.