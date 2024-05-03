Somalia ratifies extradition deal with Turkey

Somalia has approved a judicial agreement with Turkey. This agreement will now allow the extradition of criminals and convicts between the two countries.

Somali Justice Minister Hassan Moallin Mohamud announced on Thursday that the government had ratified a judicial cooperation agreement with Turkey. This agreement provides for the extradition of criminals and convicts between the two countries and aims to strengthen the fight against transnational crime and cooperation in the field of justice.

The ratification of this agreement comes while the Turkish Deputy Minister of Justice, Niyazi Acar, made an official visit to Mogadishu. Niyazi Acar highlighted the importance Turkey attaches to its relationship with Somalia. The Somali government also expressed its commitment to cooperate with Turkey for the development of information and technology in Somali judicial institutions.