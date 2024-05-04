Paris 2024 Olympics: Mali and Egypt fixed, the groups in full

The road to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is now set for the U23 selections of Mali and Egypt, after the final of the Asian Nations Cup which took place this Friday, May 3, 2024. With the qualification of these two teams, the picture is taking shape for the Olympic football tournament, although not all groups are yet complete.

Japan secured victory in the final by beating Uzbekistan by a close score of 1-0. This consecration places Japan in group D, alongside Mali, Paraguay and Israel. Meanwhile, unsuccessful Asian Cup of Nations finalists Egypt join Group C with Uzbekistan, Spain and Republic.

Morocco, for its part, is housed in Group B, where it will face Iraq, Argentina and Ukraine. Guinea remains waiting for its opponent, which will be determined by a play-off round against Indonesia. The winner of this duel will join Group A, made up of France, the United States and New Zealand.

For Mali, bronze medalist at the 2023 U23 CAN, this second participation in the event is a new challenge to take on. With formidable opponents in their group, the young Eagles will have to deploy all their talent and determination to shine on the Olympic stage.

Likewise, for Egypt, which hopes to bounce back after its defeat in the final of the Asian Cup of Nations. With a talented selection, the Egyptian U23 team aims to bring honor to its country and its supporters by achieving a strong performance at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The different groups

A: France, United States, New Zealand, Guinea or Indonesia

B: Argentina, Morocco, Ukraine, Iraq

C: Uzbekistan, Spain, Egypt, Dominican Republic

D: Japan, Mali, Paraguay, Israel.