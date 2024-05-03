Kenya: William Ruto appoints new chief of defense forces

Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto on Thursday appointed Lieutenant General Charles Muriu Kahariri as head of the country's defense forces.

“Dr William Samoei Ruto, CGH, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Forces, pursuant to section 9(2)(a) of the Kenya Defense Forces Act, today promoted today raises Lieutenant General Charles Muriu Kahariri to the rank of general and appoints him head of the defense forces”indicates the press release from the Kenyan presidency.

President Ruto also promoted Major General John Mugaravai Omenda to the rank of lieutenant general and appointed him as vice chief of defense forces. Until his appointment, Lieutenant General John Mugaravai Omenda was the Commander of the Kenya Air Force.

Furthermore, the President assigned Major General Fatuma Gaiti Ahmed to the Kenya Air Force and appointed him as Commander. Similarly, Major General Paul Owuor Otieno was posted to the Kenya Navy and appointed Commander.

Subsequently, on the advice of the Defense Council chaired by Aden Bare Duale, Cabinet Secretary for Defense, the Kenyan President confirmed the recommendations of the Council and made various promotions, postings and appointments of officers of the forces of defense of Kenya.

As a reminder, the new head of the armed forces, Lieutenant General Charles Muriu Kahariri, will replace General Francis Ogolla in this position, who died in a helicopter accident last month.