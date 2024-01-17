Somalia: new suicide attack in Mogadishu

Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, was rocked by a suicide attack on Tuesday near the municipal headquarters. Authorities confirmed a man blew himself up. The attack caused numerous casualties, although the precise toll remains unknown.

According to Sadik Dudishe, spokesperson for the Somali police, a suicide attack struck the heart of Mogadishu, near the municipality headquarters. Although the number of casualties was not disclosed, the impact of the explosion was felt throughout the city. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the terrorist act, but no claims have yet been made.

Al-Shabab, a militant group affiliated with al-Qaeda, is often blamed for such incidents in Somalia. Although no claims have been made so far, the extremist group has previously claimed responsibility for similar attacks in the country. Somalia, plagued by instability for years, faces continued threats from Al-Shabab and groups linked to Daesh.

The escalation of Al-Shabab attacks follows Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud’s declaration of “total war” against the group following his re-election last year.