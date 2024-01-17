CAN 2023: successful entry for Mali against South Africa

Mali defeated South Africa (2-0) this Tuesday evening, on the first day of Group E at CAN 2023. A precious victory for the Eagles who take the lead in this group.

Successful entry for Mali into CAN 2023. The Eagles took their first three points in this competition after their victory against South Africa this Tuesday evening. Opposed to Bafana Bafana in a match counting for the first day of group E, the colts of coach Eric Chelle won with a score of 2-0.

Jostled in the first period, by a very aggressive South African team but less precise in the finishing, like Percy Tau who missed a penalty, the Malians sounded the revolt upon returning from the locker room. Launched by Amadou Haidara very restless in midfield, the Eagles rolled with achievements from captain Hamari Traoré (60th) and Sinayoko (66th).

With this victory, Mali takes the lead in Group E, tied with Namibia, winner of Tunisia a little earlier (1-0). On the second day, the Malians will challenge the Tunisians, while Bafana Bafana will try to restart their tournament against the Braves Warriors.