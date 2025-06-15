Somalia: more than 30 Al-Shabab members killed in the center of the country

A military operation carried out by the Somali army in the state of Galmudug, in the center of Somalia, made it possible to neutralize more than 30 combatants of the Al-Shabab movement.

According to information provided by the Somali news agency SONA, an anti-terrorist operation was carried out to weaken the Al-Shabab group. The operation was launched against two bases of the Al-Shabab militia in the city of Arfuda, located near Harardhere.

The Somali armed forces, supported by international partners, inflicted losses on the terrorist group, in addition to destroying military equipment, including vehicles. According to the figures announced, more than 30 terrorist fighters have been neutralized as part of this operation.

This operation is barely a week after another joint offensive between the Somali army and the Jubaland State forces, which ended in the death of 50 Al-Shabab fighters in the Bas-Juba region, in the south of the country.

For years, the Somali government has been fighting against the Al-Shabab movement, affiliated with Al-Qaeda, which has claimed several terrorist attacks causing the death of civilians, soldiers and police. Although the group was driven out from major Somali cities between 2011 and 2012, it remains active in rural areas and constitutes a persistent threat to national security.