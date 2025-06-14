DRC: EAC and SADC relaunch mediation after the abandonment of the Angolan initiative

Following the failure of Angolan mediation, the heads of state of the Eastern African Community (EAC) and the Development Community of Southern Africa (SADC) decided to take care of the search for a lasting solution to the crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

On Monday, March 24, these two organizations held a virtual spouse to revive stabilization efforts in the east of the DRC, after the Angolan initiative. João Lourenço, president of Angola, announced the end of this mediation to focus on the priorities of the African Union (AU), after the partial withdrawal of the Rebel M23 group from the strategic city of Walikale, in North Kivu.

To take over, a group of high-level mediators has been designated, composed of Olusegun Obasanjo (Nigeria), Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya), Kgalema Motlanthe (South Africa), Catherine Samba Panza (Central African Republic) and Sahle-Work Zewde (Ethiopia).

The end of Angolan involvement survives in a context where Qatar becomes a major diplomatic player. On March 18, a trilateral meeting took place in Doha between Félix Tshisekedi, Paul Kagame and the Emir Cheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

On the ground, the armed forces of the DRC (FARDC) carefully follow the withdrawal of the M23, remaining on alert to prevent any climbing. However, persistent tensions concerning the commitments of the parties involve and the involvement of foreign forces.