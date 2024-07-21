Manchester United: André Onana reacts to the arrival of Leny Yoro

Like his teammates, André Onana also reacted to the arrival of French defender Leny Yoro, who signed with Manchester United. And the Cameroonian goalkeeper is already won over by the French international.

It’s official. Leny Yoro is a Manchester United player. The French defender has signed a 6-year contract with the Red Devils from Lille. Barely arrived, the now ex-Lille player is already impressing his teammates. Lined up against Rangers (2-0) counting for the preparations for next season, where he played one half, the French international produced a perfect copy.

And it is his goalkeeper, André Onana, who speaks about it. On the microphone of Manchester United TV, the Mancunian goalkeeper congratulated the Frenchman, who played a great match, according to him.

“His talent? That’s why he’s here,” the Manchester goalkeeper told Sky Sports. “If you want to play for Manchester United, you have to have quality and he showed it in the first half. He’s a talented young player, good on the ball, so we’re going to benefit from that this season. Does he have the necessary character? He will have it, and we’re here to help him. We’re going to give him time, we know everything will go well for him. We have good scouts here, so if they brought him in, it’s because he has a lot of quality.”said the Cameroonian.

The Red Devils’ first official match will be against Manchester City, in the Community Shield, at Wembley Stadium (London), on August 10.