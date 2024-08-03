Drama in Chad: three people found with their throats slit in Goré

Somalia: Mogadishu hotel targeted by attack

ByThe Mwebantu Team

An unknown number of people have died after a group of gunmen attacked a popular beachfront hotel in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Friday evening, August 2, 2024, according to police sources and witnesses.

The latter said that an explosion had targeted the Lido Beach hotel-restaurant, near buildings housing government security services. “I heard two loud explosions followed by heavy gunfire near the hotel. There was an exchange of fire on the beach side between the Shebab fighters and the hotel security guards.”said a resident who spoke on condition of anonymity.

According to witnesses, a suicide bomber blew himself up on the beach after the attackers opened fire on the hotel. The exact number of casualties remains unknown at this time.

Indeed, residents reported that several people are still inside the facility, which is frequented by senior officials. Additionally, witnesses reported that security agents have killed some of the fighters involved in the attack, and that a rescue operation is underway.

The Mwebantu Team
The Mwebantu Team

Led by Nia, the insightful editor-in-chief, Kwame, our technology expert, and Amara, the bold field reporter, the Mwebantu team weaves the vibrant narrative of Africa every day, forging a narrative bridge between the continent and the world. Their shared passion illuminates the mission of Mwebantu News, making African voices resonate on the global stage.