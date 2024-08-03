Somalia: Mogadishu hotel targeted by attack

An unknown number of people have died after a group of gunmen attacked a popular beachfront hotel in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Friday evening, August 2, 2024, according to police sources and witnesses.

The latter said that an explosion had targeted the Lido Beach hotel-restaurant, near buildings housing government security services. “I heard two loud explosions followed by heavy gunfire near the hotel. There was an exchange of fire on the beach side between the Shebab fighters and the hotel security guards.”said a resident who spoke on condition of anonymity.

According to witnesses, a suicide bomber blew himself up on the beach after the attackers opened fire on the hotel. The exact number of casualties remains unknown at this time.

Indeed, residents reported that several people are still inside the facility, which is frequented by senior officials. Additionally, witnesses reported that security agents have killed some of the fighters involved in the attack, and that a rescue operation is underway.