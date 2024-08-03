Rwanda closes 185 churches deemed “illegal”

On August 2, 2024, several churches in Musanze district, northern Rwanda, were closed following an inspection.

Jean-Claude Musabyimana, Rwandan Minister of Local Government, explained that these closures were motivated by non-compliance with legal standards, thus endangering the lives of the faithful. Indeed, these churches did not respect the 2018 law that governs the organization and operation of churches.

According to the law, churches must be registered with the Rwanda Governing Council, have basic infrastructure, sanitation facilities, lightning rods, and be equipped with soundproofing technology. In addition, all preachers are required to undergo theological training before opening a church.

As a reminder, this is not the first time that the authorities have carried out such a campaign. In 2018, more than 700 churches deemed illegal had already been closed.