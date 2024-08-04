Central African Republic: two soldiers killed in an ambush

On Saturday, August 3, 2024, two soldiers of the Central African Armed Forces (FACA) were killed in an ambush by armed men in the west of the Central African Republic (CAR).

According to concordant local sources, the attack was carried out by individuals identified as rebels from the 3R group (Return, Reclamation and Rehabilitation) in the commune of Amada-Gaza, located in the prefecture of Mambéré-Kadeï. A military source, who requested anonymity, confirmed that the two soldiers were heading towards the Cameroonian border to make purchases.

In addition, the bodies of the victims were repatriated to the Amada-Gaza centre before being transported by land to Bangui, the Central African capital. This attack comes shortly after the decision of the UN Security Council, on 29 July, to completely lift the arms embargo on the Central African Republic.