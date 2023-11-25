Somalia joins the East African Community

Somalia formalized its membership of the East African Community (EAC) during the heads of state summit in Arusha. Speaking at the session, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud highlighted the importance of this step as a new beginning for a nation ravaged by decades of instability.

Somalia, shaken by political unrest since 1991, has cemented its membership in the East African Community (EAC). This accession follows a careful review by the Union last August. The EAC is committed to bringing together the nations of the Horn of Africa under one umbrella to promote the economic interests of the region’s people and businesses.

For Somalia, this accession to the EAC is an opportunity to exploit new economic and political horizons. President Mohamud expressed optimism about using the “new opportunities” offered by this union with seven members, including Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, South Sudan, Tanzania, Rwanda and Uganda.

Prospects for further expansion loom for the EAC, with Djibouti and Ethiopia likely to join in the coming months, according to statements by Secretary-General Peter Mathuki.