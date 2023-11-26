CAN 2023: the complete competition schedule

Discover the full CAN 2023 calendar. The competition will take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024 in Ivory Coast.

A few more weeks and the football planet will vibrate to the rhythm of CAN 2023. The most popular African competition will take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024 in Ivory Coast. A month-long tournament at the end of which the successor to Senegal, winner of the last edition, will be known. 24 countries from the four corners of the continent, qualified after endless elimination phases, will take part in this four-week competition.

Respectively defending champion and semi-finalist of the 2022 World Cup, Senegal and Morocco are considered by observers of African football as the favorites for this CAN 2023. The two giants have the richest squads on the continent and are logically serious contenders for the coronation. But Ivory Coast, host of this tournament, also has arguments to claim its third African Cup.

The complete CAN 2023 calendar (time in GMT):

Group stage schedule

Group A

Day 1: January 13, 8 p.m.: Ivory Coast – Guinea-Bissau, Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium January 14, 2 p.m.: Nigeria – Equatorial Guinea, Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium

Day 2: January 18, 2 p.m.: Equatorial Guinea – Guinea-Bissau, Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium January 18, 5 p.m.: Ivory Coast – Nigeria, Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium

Day 3: January 22, 5 p.m.: Equatorial Guinea – Ivory Coast, Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium January 22, 5 p.m.: Guinea-Bissau – Nigeria, Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny



Group B

Day 1: January 14, 5 p.m.: Egypt – Mozambique, Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny January 14, 8 p.m.: Ghana – Cape Verde, Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny

Day 2: January 18, 8 p.m.: Egypt – Ghana, Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny January 19, 2 p.m.: Cape Verde – Mozambique, Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny

Day 3: January 22, 8 p.m.: Mozambique – Ghana, Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium January 22, 8 p.m.: Cape Verde – Egypt, Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny



Group C

Day 1: January 15, 2 p.m.: Senegal – Gambia, Charles Konan Banny Stadium January 15, 5 p.m.: Cameroon – Guinea, Charles Konan Banny Stadium

Day 2: January 19, 5 p.m.: Senegal – Cameroon, Charles Konan Banny Stadium January 19, 8 p.m.: Guinea – Gambia, Charles Konan Banny Stadium

Day 3: January 23, 5 p.m.: Guinea-Senegal, Charles Konan Banny Stadium January 23, 5 p.m.: Gambia – Cameroon, Stade de la Paix



Group D

Day 1: January 15, 8 p.m.: Algeria – Angola, Stade de la Paix January 16, 2 p.m.: Burkina Faso – Mauritania, Stade de la Paix

Day 2: January 20, 2 p.m.: Algeria – Burkina Faso, Stade de la Paix January 20, 5 p.m.: Mauritania – Angola, Stade de la Paix

Day 3: January 23, 8 p.m.: Angola – Burkina Faso, Charles Konan Banny Stadium January 23, 8 p.m.: Mauritania – Algeria, Stade de la Paix



Group E

Day 1: January 16, 5 p.m.: Tunisia – Namibia, Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium January 16, 8 p.m.: Mali – South Africa, Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium

Day 2: January 20, 8 p.m.: Tunisia – Mali, Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium January 21, 8 p.m.: South Africa – Namibia, Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium

Day 3: January 24, 5 p.m.: South Africa – Tunisia, Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium January 24, 5 p.m.: Namibia – Mali, Stade Laurent Pokou



Group F