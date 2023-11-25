“A completely different animal”, Jurgen Klopp praises Mohamed Salah

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Mohamed Salah, in the race for an XXL record, as the Reds face Manchester City this Saturday in the Premier League.

This is undoubtedly the shock of this 13th day of the Premier League. Liverpool face Manchester City this afternoon at the Etihad stadium. A duel between the leader and his runner-up with only a small point separating them. While Arsenal (3rd) and Tottenham (4th) are behind with, respectively, one and two points less than the first in the standings, the defeated team would undoubtedly lose very big.

Before this top-of-the-table clash, the Reds coach heaped praise on Mohamed Salah, who is two goals away from reaching the 200 mark with the Anfield team. “He can improve, but it’s about consistency and little moments of play. He expects it. Why would he come in and be the first in the building every morning and the last if he doesn’t want to improve? It’s about gaining that experience over the years that he knows a lot more about the game”Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool’s official website.

“So where is the position?” He’s a completely different player to the one who arrived here and he was good at that time, that’s why we signed him. Now his experience in dealing with different situations… it’s a completely different animal”he added.

With 8 goals in 11 games this season in the league, the 31-year-old currently occupies second place in the Premier League scoring charts. A stat which, however, did not help him avoid defeat for his team on Thursday in the Europa League, beaten by Toulouse (2-3) in France. Will he do better against the Erling Haalang gang in the cityzen lair? See you this Saturday from 1:30 p.m. (GMT+1).