‘I was much better than that…’, Onana on his difficult debut at Manchester United

Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana has taken stock of his first half of the season at Manchester United, criticized for his porosity in the Mancunian cages. And the Cameroonian promised to bounce back.

In difficulty at Manchester United, André Onana takes the brunt of criticism from supporters and legends of the Mancunian club. Landed this summer at the Red Devils after an exceptional season at Inter Milan, with a Champions League final under his belt, the former Ajax Amsterdam player is struggling to reproduce his XXL performances. In terms of results after the first half of the season in England, the Cameroonian has conceded 39 goals for only 7 clean sheets in 24 matches in all competitions.

A starving record recognized by the Indomitable Lion who, however, claims to have experienced worse in his career as a goalkeeper. “I’ve had worse than this in the past. Last season, people only remember the best goalkeeper in the Champions League, but I was on the bench the first part of the season, and people have already forgotten.”he declared during an interview granted this Sunday to Sky Sports. “You want to tell me that in six months, the best goalkeeper in last season’s Champions League has become the worst in the world? No ! Like I said, everything is temporary. I know everything will be fine. If not today, it will be tomorrow.”he added, sure of his qualities.

Despite everything, the doorman remains lucid about his services: “When I look back at my five-six months at United, I’m not happy with myself because I was much better than that. Number one in the Champions League. Like I said, everything is temporary. (…) I have to be confident, because you never lose in life. You either win or you learn. So, I’m learning a lot. »

While Manchester United only has domestic competitions left to save its season, the club having already been eliminated from the Champions League, André Onana will be eagerly awaited next year. Especially since there are rumors in the Mancunian corridors of the probable arrival of a goalkeeper to compete with the native of Nkol Ngok.