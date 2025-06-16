Marburg virus: Rwanda launches the first world clinical trial for treatment

Rwanda launched the first global clinical trial of treatment against the Marburg virus, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Tuesday.

This innovative project, carried out in collaboration with WHO, aims to assess the safety and efficiency of the RemDsivir, an antiviral already used against COVID-19, and MBP091, an antibody specially designed to fight the Marburg, said Matshidiso Moeti, regional director of WHO for Africa.

This program is part of an initiative launched two years ago, during which 17 African countries, including Rwanda, were identified by WHO as ready to conduct clinical trials. Currently, no treatment or vaccine exists against the Marburg virus.

Note that Rwanda reported the appearance of the virus on September 27. To date, 62 confirmed cases, 15 deaths and 30 healings have been reported, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health.