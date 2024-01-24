CAN 2023: with Salah and Kudus, the eleven entrants from Egypt-Ghana

Ghana and Egypt face each other this Thursday evening (9 p.m., GMT+1), on the occasion of the second day of Group B at CAN 2023. The official lineups of the two teams have been released.

It is a meeting where defeat is forbidden. Already in danger after its bad start against Cape Verde (1-2), Ghana must snatch victory against Egypt to relaunch its tournament. Opposite, the Pharaohs are aiming for three points in this game against the Black Stars to move closer to the round of 16.

The official lineups of the two teams:

Egypt: Al-Shenaoui, Omar Kamel, Mohamed abdelmounaim, hegazy, Hamdi, Fathi, imam achour, el Neny, Salah, Mustapha Mohamed, Mermouche.

Ghana: Ofori – Mensah, Salisu, Djiku, Odoi – Salis, Ashimeru, Kudus – J. Ayew, Williams, Semenyo