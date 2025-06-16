Rwanda: Torsten Spittler fixed on his future after the CAN 2025 qualifiers
The national coach of Rwanda, Torsten Spittler, suggested that his future on the Amavubi bench would depend on his qualification or not at CAN 2025.
During a press conference Thursday, October 31, the German tactician stressed that the Rwandan Football Federation (Ferwafa) had not opened negotiations with him but that there could be a possibility for this if the team qualifies.
“We have other matches of the national team (CAN qualifiers) in two weeks. After these matches, you will see if I stay or not. The Federation is waiting, so we must also wait for the next two matches. If we qualify for the CAN, you can ask me if I want to stay. If we do not qualify, you will not be able to ask a question about the contract ”Spittler told the press.
He noted that the Federation has not yet sent him a proposal. The Spittler contract with the Rwandan selection expires at the end of next November. Note that Amavubi are in the running for a qualification at CAN 2025, Chan 2025 and the 2026 World Cup.