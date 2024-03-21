Somalia: a new African Union mission announced

The African Union plans to launch a follow-up mission to Somalia following the planned departure of the current mission next December. The decision was announced by the African Union Special Representative for Somalia, Mohamed El-Amine Souef, during a meeting in Mogadishu.

The African Union Transitional Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) is expected to leave the country in December, but a new follow-up mission is being considered following an official request from Somalia.

According to the African Union Special Representative for Somalia, Mohamed El-Amine Souef, it is necessary for the international community to maintain continued engagement in Somalia, in order to preserve regional stability.

The ATMIS mission is preparing to withdraw an additional 4,000 troops from Somalia by June. Already, 5,000 troops have been withdrawn from the country and 13 military bases handed over to Somali security forces during previous withdrawal phases, completed last year.

The attacks in Somalia have caused numerous human losses and massive destruction. Terrorist groups and armed militias continue to sow terror in the country, endangering the lives of civilians and the stability of the region. The Shebab are the most active in the country with the most deadly attacks, even in the heart of the Somali capital.