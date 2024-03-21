Kenya: President Ruto signs affordable housing law into law

President William Ruto has signed into law a law aimed at promoting affordable housing in Kenya.

“I would like to thank Parliament and all Kenyans for their contribution to this bill which I have just approved,” President Ruto said. This initiative aims to meet the housing needs of the country's most vulnerable populations. In signing the law into law, President Ruto highlighted the positive impact it will have on the lives of Kenyans, by creating jobs, providing decent housing and limiting the fragmentation of agricultural land.

Under the new legislation, Kenyans working in the informal sector as well as the self-employed will be required to pay a contribution equivalent to 1.5% of their salaries to support the government's pet housing programme, known as the Kenya Kwanza.

Vice President Rigathi Gachagua also expressed support for the program, saying it will provide decent housing for the Kenyan population.

However, some aspects of the law have drawn mixed reactions. While the program is lauded for its laudable aim of providing affordable housing, some sections of society have expressed concerns over the additional financial burden imposed on informal sector workers and the self-employed.

Despite these concerns, authorities are committed to ensuring effective implementation of the law. Alice Wahome, Cabinet Secretary for Lands and Housing, highlighted the positive impacts already seen, with the creation of thousands of jobs and ambitious plans for the future.