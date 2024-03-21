Russia donates 25,000 tonnes of wheat to Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has gratefully welcomed a donation of 25,000 tonnes of wheat from the Russian government, as well as 23,000 tonnes of fertilizer provided by a Moscow-based agricultural chemicals company.

Russia continues its charity work in Africa by sending 25,000 tonnes of wheat and 23,000 tonnes of fertilizer to Zimbabwe. During the handover ceremony in Harare, President Mnangagwa expressed his gratitude to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, for this generous gesture. He also highlighted Zimbabwe's willingness to collaborate with Russia to strengthen its fertilizer industry and increase its capacity for growth.

Russian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Nikolai Krasilnikov explained that the wheat was donated by the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation and the United Grain Company, while the fertilizer was supplied by the group of companies Uralchem-Uralkali. He specified that this initiative was part of the commitment made by President Putin during the second Russia-Africa summit in July 2023.

This donation illustrates Russia's commitment to supporting agricultural development in Africa and strengthening its ties with the countries of the continent. President Mnangagwa expressed Zimbabwe's willingness to welcome further Russian investments in the agricultural sector for mutually beneficial cooperation.