Somalia: 9 dead in an attack in Mogadishu

At least nine people were killed in a terrorist attack in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, in the early hours of Monday, July 15, 2024.

A car bomb exploded in a crowded cafe in Mogadishu on Monday morning. According to RFI, the victims were watching the Euro 2024 final when they were surprised by the blast. The explosion left at least nine dead, according to several media outlets.

Somalia has been facing terrorist attacks for several years. As a reminder, the government of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud launched a major offensive in August 2023, supported by the US army and the African Union force present in the country (Atmis), which, after having allowed the reconquest of territories in central Somalia, is currently at a standstill.

In August 2020, Al-Shabaab launched a major attack on the Elite, another hotel on Lido Beach, killing ten civilians and a police officer. It took security forces four hours to regain control of the hotel. In June 2023, six civilians and three police officers were killed in an attack on a hotel in Mogadishu by an Al-Shabaab commando. They have been considered a terrorist group by Washington since 2008.