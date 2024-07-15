Rwandan presidential election: the immovable Paul Kagame very confident for a 4th term

In Rwanda, nearly 9.7 million voters are being called to the polls this Monday, July 15, for a dual presidential and legislative election. Unsurprisingly, Paul Kagame is expected to be re-elected for a fourth term.

Rwandan citizens are called to the polls on July 15 for a dual presidential and legislative election. About 500 candidates are running for the legislative elections, with a view to winning 53 of the 80 parliamentary seats. And for the presidential election, 3 candidates are competing: Paul Kagame, current head of state and leader of the RPF political party since 1998, Frank Habineza, leader of the Green Democratic Party, and Philippe Mpayimana, independent candidate.

“I came to thank you in advance. May you focus on the important things and not be distracted by the detractors.” said Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda. In power for nearly 24 years, President Paul Kagame remains the big favorite in this presidential election that will allow him to run for a fourth term. He has led Rwanda since the mid-1990s and won the presidency, each time with more than 90% of the vote, in the 2003, 2010 and 2017 elections.

Since he ended the genocide of the Tutsis in July 1994, while he was at the head of the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) rebellion, by overthrowing the extremist Hutu government, the strongman of Rwanda has been the architect of the country’s spectacular economic recovery. Many African and Western leaders consider his actions as a model of development for the continent. The country’s solid growth (7.2% on average between 2012 and 2022) has been accompanied by the rapid construction of infrastructure (roads, hospitals, etc.) allowing for undeniable socio-economic progress.