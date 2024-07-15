DRC: More than 50 dead in an attack by the Mobondo militia

An attack by the Mobondo militia on a military position in Kinsele, in the province of Kwamouth, left more than 50 dead, including 9 soldiers, according to a report by UN radio Okapi.

The attack took place on Saturday, when Mobondo militiamen stormed an army position in Kinsele, located about 100 km east of Kinshasa. According to the chief of the nearby Kimomo village, Stanys Liby, 41 militiamen were neutralized, while 9 soldiers and a woman, the wife of a soldier, lost their lives. Kwamouth provincial MP David Bisaka confirmed this toll, speaking of 42 militiamen eliminated in total.

The Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) managed to repel the attack, but the heavy human toll underlines the violence of the clashes in this region plagued by recurring unrest.

Following the attack, Stanys Liby called on President Félix Tshisekedi to take charge of the situation and restore peace in the region. This request comes amid growing skepticism about the viability of ongoing peace processes.

A fragile peace agreement

In March 2024, President Tshisekedi successfully brokered a ceasefire agreement between Teke and Yaka customary chiefs and the Mobondo militia. However, this agreement was quickly undermined when the Mobondo militia killed several civilians the day after it was signed. According to a United Nations report published on July 9, several Teke chiefs expressed their dissatisfaction with this agreement, deeming it insufficiently inclusive and equitable.