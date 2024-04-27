Somalia: 70 al-Shabab members killed

The Somali government announced that 70 members of the al-Shabab rebel movement were killed and 30 others injured during a military operation in the Mudug region in the north of the country.

A military operation in the Mudug region of northern Somalia has led to the death of 70 members of the al-Shabab rebel movement, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Information. The operation focused on the town of Tabar-mooge, located approximately 28 kilometers north of Harardhere, a coastal town recently recaptured by government forces.

The Ministry of Information clarified that this operation, led by the Somali National Army in collaboration with its international partners, was successful in its objective of neutralizing terrorist elements active in the region. The victory represents a blow to al-Shabab, an Islamist rebel group affiliated with al-Qaeda, which has plagued Somalia for years, spreading terror across the country.

Somalia, plagued by chronic insecurity problems, has struggled for years against attacks by al-Shabab and other terrorist groups, including those affiliated with Daesh. Since 2007, al-Shabab has waged a guerrilla war against the Somali government and the African Union Mission in Somalia, seeking to overthrow the existing regime and establish a radical Islamic state.