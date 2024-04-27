Daniel Nsang: the Cameroonian actor treats himself to a watch worth more than 50 million FCFA (photo)

Cameroonian actor Daniel Nsang, who was recently at the heart of a controversy on the web, offers himself a gem worth more than 50 million FCFA.

Daniel Nsang, the Cameroonian actor, never misses any opportunity to make people talk about him. After the recent scandal, involving an intimate video of the star which leaked on social networks, sparked strong reactions, he is making a comeback with a very sumptuous new gem.

A few days after this controversy, he appeared with a Swiss Rolex Oyster Cosmograph Daytona edition 2023 watch, valued at more than 84,100 dollars, or approximately 51,712,619 FCFA.

Photo Credit: Screenshot from Daniel Nsang's Facebook story

In addition to his prestigious watch, Daniel Nsang also impressed by unveiling his luxury car. Even if the brand of this vehicle is still unknown to the public, the actor was able to create an event by exposing this gem.

Despite the difficulties encountered, Daniel Nsang seems to be able to transform these challenges into opportunities, as his recent acquisition proves. On social media, he expressed his gratitude to God, saying that obstacles turn into advantages for God's children.