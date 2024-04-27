CAF-Champions League: ES Tunis joins Al Ahly in the final

ES Tunis qualified for the CAF Champions League final after a victory against Mamelodi Sundowns on Friday evening.

The Tunisian team had already taken a valuable lead in the first leg of the competition's semi-final doubleheader, winning the match 1-0. They capitalized on this victory to stun the South Africans this evening at the Loftus Verfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

In a match marked by a long interruption in the first period, ES Tunis managed to gain the upper hand over their opponent. The only goal of the match was scored by Raed Bouchniba in the 57th minute of play, thus giving his team the coveted qualification for the final.

This victory is a confirmation of the talent and determination of ES Tunis, which continues to shine on the continental scene. Qualifying for the final means the Tunisians will face TP Mazembe winners Al Ahly SC in what promises to be an epic clash for CAF Champions League glory.