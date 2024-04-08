Somalia: 11 members of Al-Shabab eliminated in the south of the country

Eleven members of the Al-Shabab terrorist movement were eliminated during a military operation carried out by Somali government forces in the town of Balad, located in the Shabeellaha Dhexe region in the south of the country.

According to the official Somali news agency (SONA), government forces managed to thwart an attack launched by members of Al-Shabab against the town of Balad on Saturday morning. The city's governor, Qasim Ali Nour, confirmed that the military operation resulted in the death of eleven fighters of the terrorist movement.

Eyewitnesses reported that mortars were fired at parts of the city during the clashes. Despite initial resistance from Al-Shabab members, government forces managed to neutralize the threat and protect the local population.

The Anadolu correspondent also noted that the Al-Shabab movement claimed responsibility for the attack on social media.

For years, the Somali government has waged a bitter war against Al-Shabab, a terrorist organization affiliated with Al-Qaeda. Although the group was expelled from major cities between 2011 and 2012, it still remains present in some rural areas of the country.