DRC: Moïse Katumbi announces his imminent departure from TP Mazembe

After 27 years of presidency at TP Mazembe, Moïse Katumbi is preparing to turn an important page in his career, the Congolese leader announced to BBC.

Moïse Katumbi will take leave of TP Mazembe. The businessman, who raised the Lubumbashi club to the top of African football, announced his upcoming departure in a statement to the BBC on Saturday April 6.

“ I still have experience. I've been involved in football for more or less 40 years, including 27 years at the head of TP Mazembe. Soon I will retire from football », Confided the Congolese leader, thus underlining the end of an era marked by his unwavering commitment to the club.

At 27 years in office, Moïse Katumbi is one of the oldest and most respected figures in African football. He led TP Mazembe to heights never before reached, making the club one of the most prestigious teams on the continent.

Under his able leadership, the Ravens have won several major trophies, including three CAF Champions Leagues in 2009, 2010 and 2015, as well as numerous national titles. “I am already over 25 years old and I believe I am the oldest president on the continent. It's time to give way to youth », added Moïse Katumbi, recognizing the importance of passing the torch to a new generation of leaders.