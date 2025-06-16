Rwandan referee Salma Radia Mukansanga announces his sports retirement

The first woman to arbitrate a final phase of the African Cup of Nations (CAN), Salma Radia Mukansanga ended her career at 36, the Rwandan announced to a local media.

The famous Rwandan referee Salma Radia Mukansanga ended her career as an international referee at the age of 36. The young lady confirmed her decision at B&B Kigali FM, a local sports radio station.

“This is a decision that I made on my own “Said Mukansanga. However, she will continue to exercise her duties as a video assistant arbitrator (VAR) after taking in -depth lessons.

A successful career

FIFA international referee since 2012, Salma Radia Mukansanga leaves the game after 12 years of career, successful. On January 18, 2022, she became the first woman to arbitrate an African Cup of Nations, when she was in command of group B game between Guinea and Zimbabwe.

The same year, she was selected to officer at the FIFA male World Cup which took place in Qatar, where she was the fourth referee in the France-Australia match in the group stage. The native of Rusizi also officiated at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the female CAN, the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the CAF women’s Champions League.