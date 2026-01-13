Site – GRIS BORDEAUX: a shock with enormous stakes on May 2 in Paris

As part of the 2nd edition of its International Festival, scheduled for May 2, 2026 in Paris, the Beuz Pro label has formalized a prestigious poster opposing Gris Bordeaux (Écurie Fass-Ndakaru) to Siteu (Écurie Lansar). A duel with enormous stakes between a “Tiger of Fass” in decline and a young wolf with long teeth.

The intergenerational clash between Gris Bordeaux from the Fass-Ndakaru stable and Siteu de Lansar was put together by the Beuz Pro label. It is as part of the second edition of his International Festival, scheduled for May 2, 2026 in Paris, that he concocted this fight between two great tenors of the arena. A poster with enormous stakes between a Tiger of Fass in search of victory and a young wolf with long teeth.

It will also be a question of an explanation between two wrestlers who are not of the same generation, but who share the restricted circle of VIPs. Indeed, Siteu reached the top by facing the big names, while Gris Bordeaux, his future opponent, is struggling to revive his up-and-down career. New “emperor” of the arenas after his brilliant victory against Balla Gaye 2, on July 20, 2025, Siteu will have to defend his status against the third “Tiger of Fass”.

A crucial fight for the leader of Lansar, while awaiting a possible revenge against the winner of the royal shock Sa Thiès – Modou Lô, scheduled for April 5, 2026. For its part, Gris Bordeaux is going through a long period of scarcity. Le Fassois has not tasted the delights of victory since May 2015, against Tyson. This Parisian duel therefore represents a golden opportunity for the veteran to relaunch his career and prove that he has not said his last word, even at 45 years old.

In front of the press last Sunday, the Lansar phenomenon appeared confident and determined. “This fight is very important to me. I will put everything on my side to have the last word. I will show the world what I am capable of. I will be comfortable, because I benefit from an excellent trainer in the person of Max Mbargane,” he declared. Gris Bordeaux responded directly during a video conference. The Child of the Medina promises to put his young protagonist in his place during this confrontation.

Abdoulaye DEMBELÉ