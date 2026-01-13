Keur Yeurmandé nursery case: Ndella Madior Diouf in court on February 10, 2026

Ndella Madior Diouf’s case was adjourned to February 10, 2026 by the Dakar Criminal Chamber, for summons of non-detained defendants, witnesses and civil parties, who did not appear at the hearing held this morning.

This is the second dismissal for the same reasons, after that of December 9.

Of the 16 accused in the Ndella Madior Diouf case, only the latter and another accused, also detained, appeared. Ms. Diouf was placed under a committal warrant on December 20, 2023 for the following charges: trafficking in persons, illegal exercise of the function of doctor, deprivation of food or care leading to death without intention of causing it, endangering the lives of others, failure to assist a person in danger, improperly obtaining certificates for burial purposes, violations of the laws on burials, involuntary manslaughter and failure to declare a birth.

The other 15 defendants will face complicity on these charges. The main suspect in this case, which hit the headlines, has always denied the facts.

Hadja Diaw Gaye