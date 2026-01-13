Senegal–Kuwait cooperation: heading towards an expanded strategic partnership

The President of the Republic, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, was received this Tuesday with honors at the Bayan Palace by His Highness the Amir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, as part of his official visit to the emirate.

This summit meeting took place in an atmosphere marked by solemnity, fraternity and mutual respect. The two senior leaders discussed at length bilateral relations and prospects for cooperation between Dakar and Kuwait City.

During the meeting, the Emir of Kuwait recalled with emotion the special place that Senegal occupies in the hearts of the Kuwaiti people, illustrating the depth of the historical ties of friendship between the two nations.

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and His Highness the Emir welcomed the excellent relations of fraternal friendship and confident cooperation between Senegal and the State of Kuwait. Above all, they agreed to work on expanding and strengthening this partnership, with the common ambition of raising it to a higher strategic level.

In this dynamic, the two parties have identified several priority areas of cooperation, including peace and security, agriculture, energy, infrastructure, industry and food security, all sectors considered essential for the sustainable development and stability of the two countries.

At the end of this high-level meeting, His Highness the Amir offered an official banquet in honor of the President of the Republic, as a testimony to the unwavering bonds of fraternal friendship which unite Kuwait and Senegal.