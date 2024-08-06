Singer Koffi Olomide’s YouTube channel suspended

Koffi Olomide’s official YouTube channel has been deleted, despite the fact that the artist had just released 3 new clips to promote his new album “Platinum”.

Koffi Olomide’s YouTube channel has been suspended after releasing three new music videos, leaving fans and observers perplexed. To date, no official explanation has been provided to justify this abrupt decision. The artist himself has not publicly reacted to this unexpected closure.

This unexplained suspension represents a serious setback for the promotion of Koffi Olomide’s latest musical project, which is currently enjoying increased visibility thanks to collaborations with renowned artists such as Innoss’B, Gaz Mawete and Gally Garvey.

The mystery remains as to the real reasons for this sudden disappearance. Fans are legitimately wondering and waiting for clear explanations from those responsible.

Koffi Olomide’s fans, commonly called “Koffietes” and “Koffiphiles”, are waiting for solutions for the reopening of this YouTube channel, active for more than 10 years and with millions of views.

The entire musical community is still awaiting clarification regarding this situation, hoping for a rapid and favorable outcome for the resumption of activities on Koffi Olomide’s official channel.