Francis Mvemba and his ex Coco Emilia announce their religious marriage

ByThe Mwebantu Team

Congolese businessman Francis Mvemba and his ex Coco Emilia are planning to celebrate their religious wedding soon.

After getting closer to Coco Emilia, Francis Mvemba publicly announced that their religious union will take place soon, in order to commit themselves for life and beyond before God.

Although they married with great fanfare in April 2020, their relationship lasted only eight months, marked by a trial in Paris and a pending divorce.

This new step is hoped to further consolidate their reunited couple thanks to the union blessed by the Holy Spirit.

