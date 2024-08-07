Gabon: 2 former pro-Bongo influencers accused of defamation and public insults

In Gabon, two former influencers who returned to their country after the fall of the Ali Bongo regime are now banned from leaving the country.

This ban was decided by a judge against Stéphane Nzeng and Landry Washington, following a criminal complaint filed by Hervé Patrick Opiangah, a former close associate of the deposed president. Indeed, Opiangah accuses the two activists, who have become close to the military in power, of defamation, public insults and attacks on his honor.

In 2022, French journalist Romain Molina exposed a pedophilia scandal in Gabonese football, leading to the incarceration of many leaders. Stéphane Nzeng, then based in Paris, accused Opiangah of being a sexual predator, while Landry Washington, a resident of the United States, called him a “rapist”, “pedophile”, “thug” And “assassin who killed Gabonese to keep the Bongos in power”.

Hervé Patrick Opiangah, now a politician and businessman, decided to defend his honor and reputation by filing a complaint for public insults and defamation on social networks. Last week, the three parties were heard by an investigating judge, who issued an order prohibiting the two accused from leaving the country.