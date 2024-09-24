Showbiz: Dadju and Tayc’s album “Heritage” certified platinum

The album “Héritage” by singers Dadju and Tayc has been certified platinum.

The good news was announced on the web by Prince Dadj. Indeed, his album, produced in collaboration with Tayc, has crossed the 100,000 copies mark.

After seven (07) months, the album “Heritage” continues to sell like hotcakes on the markets. It has also allowed these two big names in urban music to carry out major tours in France, but also in several other countries.

Dadju and Tayc are certainly not going to stop there in the progression of their album.