Kenya: seven cases of Mpox confirmed

Kenya’s health ministry on Tuesday announced the detection of two new cases of Mpox, bringing the total number of cases in the country to seven, as authorities step up surveillance efforts to prevent a major spread of the virus.

Deborah Barasa, cabinet secretary at the ministry, said the new cases were identified in Makueni County in southeastern Kenya and Kajiado County, near the Tanzanian border. “No deaths have been recorded among the confirmed cases. A total of 61 contacts linked to the first five cases have been traced, listed and followed up, and only one of them has tested positive for Mpox”explained Ms. Barasa.

She also said that more than a million travellers have been screened through 25 entry points since the outbreak began. Kenya has tested 190 samples from 28 counties, of which seven have tested positive for Mpox, according to Barasa.

She also highlighted the ministry’s cooperation with local authorities and neighbouring countries to curb the spread of the virus.

On August 14, the World Health Organization declared Mpox a public health emergency, calling for a global and coordinated response. This decision follows the announcement by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which had warned of the public health crisis caused by the Mpox outbreak on the continent.