Fire trucks seized in Lithuania offered to Ukraine at the expense of Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean authorities are demanding the return of vehicles that were originally intended for them, but which Lithuania is now considering giving to Ukraine.

The 17 fire trucks, which came from Belarus, were seized in 2023 while they were en route to Zimbabwe. The confiscation is linked to sanctions imposed on both the Belarusian manufacturer and Zimbabwe.

According to Ukrainian media outlet Ukrainska Pravda, Lithuanian Prosecutor General Nida Grunskienė confirmed that a preliminary investigation is underway, and that the procedure for confiscating the vehicles has been launched. The possibility of sending them to Ukraine is currently being studied,” she said.

The fire trucks were in fact detained at the port of Klaipeda after concerns about sanctions were raised. The decision to confiscate them was officially communicated to the Zimbabwean prosecutor’s office through diplomatic channels.

Zimbabwean authorities have recently renewed their demand for the return of these vehicles, purchased before they were seized. Zimbabwe’s attorney general even travelled to Lithuania earlier this year to submit a formal request.