Shock of February 15: Tapha Tine calls on two experts to defeat Franc

The duel of the behemoths scheduled for Sunday February 15, 2026 promises to be decisive. Aware of the scale of the challenge facing Franc (Jambars Wrestling), Tapha Tine (Écurie Baol Mbollo) expanded his technical staff by calling on two specialists, with the clear objective of containing the physical power, youthful enthusiasm and tactical offensive of his opponent.

Exceptional combat, exceptional device. In view of the explosive confrontation against Franc, Tapha Tine strengthened its technical support by securing the services of two well-known technicians from Senegalese wrestling: Meïssa Diao known as Boy Kaïré and Saliou Lô alias Zale Lô. Their mission is clear: develop a plan capable of stopping one of the most feared wrestlers in the arena. During his face-to-face with Franc last Sunday, the “Giant of Baol” put an end to the rumors by officially confirming the presence of the two former wrestlers at his side.

The leader of the Baol Mbollo team did not fail to mention Boy Kaïré and Zale Lô by name, thanking them for their considerable contribution to his sharpening. Other important information revealed by Réfane’s darling: he also works with several other wrestling champions. Among them are Limousine, former resident of the Kaye Baye stable, Domou Dangou from the Songane Guèye wrestling school in Rufisque, as well as the two heirs of Boy Kaïré, Diène Diouf Kaïré and Mbagnick Kaïré.

Tapha Tine even confided that he had to meet them at 5 a.m., the day after his face-to-face meeting, to continue the work. If the collaboration with Limousine mainly involves sharing the same weight room, the other athletes participate in technical contact sessions. “When my fight against Franc was sealed, my staff met to evaluate the opportunity to travel in order to sharpen my skills elsewhere or to stay there to better prepare myself. Finally, the option to stay in Dakar and work hard was chosen,” explained the wrestler.

Images from his latest public appearance confirm that he is in very good hands. It now remains for Tapha Tine to show courage and determination in the sandy enclosure to try to stop Franc by inflicting the very first defeat of his career. Determined and confident, Tapha Tine is categorical. “I am preparing seriously and I am ready. There will be neither victory for Franc nor draw. He’s going to fall. It is I who will lead the debates on D-day,” he assured, to the delight of his many ultras.

Abdoulaye DEMBELÉ