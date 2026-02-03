European Cups: all the play-off posters

After the end of the championship phase, the Champions League and the Europa League will compete in the play-offs. UEFA unveiled the posters this Friday January 30, 2026 with great confrontations in perspective.

The first eight teams in the Champions League and Europa League are directly qualified for the 1/8 finals of both competitions. But the clubs ranked between 9th and 24th place will face each other in the play-offs. After the draw, the posters are known. Paris Saint-Germain, reigning C1 champion, will face Monaco. Real Madrid, for their part, will face Benfica for a reunion, since the Portuguese beat the Madrilenians 4-2 on the last day of the League. The first legs are scheduled for February 17-18, the return matches for February 24-25.

In the Europa League, the main poster will pit the Turks of Fenerbahçe against the English of Nottingham Forest. The French from Lille will face the Serbs from Red Star Belgrade. The matches will be in a home-and-away format (February 19 and 26).

Posters for dams in LDC

Benfica – Real Madrid

Bodø/Glimt – Inter

Monaco – PSG

Qarabag – Newcastle

Galatasaray – Juventus

Club Brugge – Atlético de Madrid

Borussia Dortmund – Atalanta

Olympiacos – Bayer Leverkusen

Europa League play-off posters

Dinamo Zagreb – Genk

Brann Bergen – Bologna

Ludogorets Razgrad – Ferencváros

Celtic Glasgow – Stuttgart

Panathinaikos – Viktoria Plzeň

Fenerbahçe – Nottingham Forest

PAOK Salonika – Celta de Vigo

LOSC – Red Star Belgrade

Oumar Boubacar NDONGO