European Cups: all the play-off posters
After the end of the championship phase, the Champions League and the Europa League will compete in the play-offs. UEFA unveiled the posters this Friday January 30, 2026 with great confrontations in perspective.
The first eight teams in the Champions League and Europa League are directly qualified for the 1/8 finals of both competitions. But the clubs ranked between 9th and 24th place will face each other in the play-offs. After the draw, the posters are known. Paris Saint-Germain, reigning C1 champion, will face Monaco. Real Madrid, for their part, will face Benfica for a reunion, since the Portuguese beat the Madrilenians 4-2 on the last day of the League. The first legs are scheduled for February 17-18, the return matches for February 24-25.
In the Europa League, the main poster will pit the Turks of Fenerbahçe against the English of Nottingham Forest. The French from Lille will face the Serbs from Red Star Belgrade. The matches will be in a home-and-away format (February 19 and 26).
Posters for dams in LDC
Benfica – Real Madrid
Bodø/Glimt – Inter
Monaco – PSG
Qarabag – Newcastle
Galatasaray – Juventus
Club Brugge – Atlético de Madrid
Borussia Dortmund – Atalanta
Olympiacos – Bayer Leverkusen
Europa League play-off posters
Dinamo Zagreb – Genk
Brann Bergen – Bologna
Ludogorets Razgrad – Ferencváros
Celtic Glasgow – Stuttgart
Panathinaikos – Viktoria Plzeň
Fenerbahçe – Nottingham Forest
PAOK Salonika – Celta de Vigo
LOSC – Red Star Belgrade
Oumar Boubacar NDONGO