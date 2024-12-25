Gabon: the new Ghanaian president on a working and friendship visit to Libreville

The new Ghanaian president, John Dramani Mahama, made his first working and friendship visit to Libreville this Tuesday, ahead of his inauguration scheduled for January 7.

Upon his arrival at Léon Mba international airport in Libreville, he was warmly received by Joseph Owondault Berre, vice-president of the Gabonese transition. The Ghanaian President then went to the Palais de la Rénovation, where he was received by the Head of State of the Transition, Brigadier General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema.

During their meeting, John Dramani Mahama welcomed the transition process underway in Gabon, which he described as exemplary for the African continent. He also highlighted the efforts of General Oligui Nguema in the areas of development and governance.

On this occasion, General Oligui Nguema received an official invitation from his Ghanaian counterpart to attend the inauguration ceremony, which will be held in Accra on January 7.