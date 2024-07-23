Sex scandal at the Cameroon Volleyball Federation: the 05 “pregnant” players break their silence

The sexual scandal that is shaking the Cameroon Volleyball Federation, with 5 players who allegedly got pregnant by the Federation officials, has just had a new twist. The alleged victims have formally denied these allegations.

The information had been circulating on social networks. In its publication last week, the media the dailywhich quotes journalist Richard Naha, announced that 5 young players, aged between 16 and 18, were allegedly made pregnant by supervisors of the Cameroonian National Volleyball Team. Serious accusations against these officials who would not be at their first act.

While the Cameroon Volleyball Federation has not yet responded to these allegations, the alleged victims have just spoken out. And they have formally denied it. In a report by Equinoxe Tv, the volleyball players, accompanied by their parents, categorically denied the sexual abuse that members of their federation are accused of. One of them, Julia Beyala, said she was not pregnant and that the accusations circulating on social media are neither founded nor proven.

A media release that somewhat clears the image of this Cameroonian volleyball federation, tainted by these excesses often observed in the house. A few months ago, a professional player had already accused the president of the federation of having sexual relations with players, including during official competitions.

The latter had also castigated the inappropriate behavior of certain coaches who dangle promises of participation in the Olympic Games in order to sleep with young girls.