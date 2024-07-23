Paris 2024: the men’s football Olympics program

Like other sports disciplines, football will also be at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, with 16 teams from around the world competing in seven cities in France.

The tournament will run from July 24 to August 9 and will feature emerging talents and established stars chasing Olympic glory. Teams are divided into four groups, with the top two from each group advancing to the knockout stage, which will culminate in the gold medal match at the iconic Parc des Princes in Paris.

The tournament features 16 teams divided into four groups, with matches played in seven cities across France: Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, Saint-Etienne, Nice and Nantes.

Group stage schedule:

Group A:

France, USA, Guinea, New Zealand

July 24: Guinea vs. New Zealand (Allianz Riviera, Nice)

July 24: France vs. United States (Orange Vélodrome, Marseille)

July 27: New Zealand vs. United States (Orange Vélodrome, Marseille)

July 27: France vs. Guinea (Allianz Riviera, Nice)

July 30: New Zealand vs. France (Orange Vélodrome, Marseille)

July 30: United States vs. Guinea (Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne)

Group B:

Argentina, Morocco, Iraq, Ukraine

July 24: Argentina vs Morocco (Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne)

July 24: Iraq vs Ukraine (Groupama Stadium, Lyon)

July 27: Argentina vs Iraq (Groupama Stadium, Lyon)

July 27: Ukraine vs Morocco (Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne)

July 30: Ukraine vs Argentina (Groupama Stadium, Lyon)

July 30: Morocco vs Iraq (Allianz Riviera, Nice)

Group C:

Uzbekistan, Spain, Egypt, Dominican Republic

July 24: Uzbekistan vs Spain (Parc des Princes, Paris)

July 24: Egypt vs Dominican Republic (Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes)

July 27: Dominican Republic vs Spain (Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux)

July 27: Egypt vs. Uzbekistan (Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes)

July 30: Dominican Republic vs Uzbekistan (Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux)

July 30: Spain vs Egypt (Parc des Princes, Paris)

Group D:

Japan, Paraguay, Mali, Israel

July 24: Japan vs Paraguay (Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes)

July 24: Mali vs. Israel (Stade de Nice, Nice)

July 27: Japan vs Mali (Stade de Nice, Nice)

July 27: Paraguay vs. Israel (Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes)

July 30: Israel vs Japan (Stade de Nice, Nice)

July 30: Paraguay vs. Mali (Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes)

Knockout stage:

The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals, which will take place on August 2.

The semi-finals will take place on August 6.

The gold medal match will be played on August 9 at the Parc des Princes in Paris.