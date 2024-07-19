Sex scandal at the Cameroon Volleyball Federation: 05 players impregnated by Federals

The Cameroon Volleyball Federation is at the heart of a sex scandal as five pregnant underage players accuse officials of the national federation.

The case has been making a lot of noise in Cameroon for a few days. Officials of the Cameroonian Volleyball Federation are involved in a rape and sexual abuse scandal. According to information from the media the dailywhich quotes journalist Richard Naha, 5 young players, aged between 16 and 18, were allegedly made pregnant by supervisors of the national team.

These shocking revelations raise questions about the excesses often observed in the Cameroonian volleyball world. A few months ago, a professional player had already accused the president of the federation of having sexual relations with players, including during official competitions.

The latter had also castigated the inappropriate behavior of some coaches who dangle promises of participation in the Olympic Games in order to sleep with young girls. Such practices have led to this tragic situation where five of them find themselves pregnant. For the time being, the Federation has not yet reacted to these allegations.