Rwanda: Paul Kagame re-elected with 99.18% of the vote according to provisional results

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has been re-elected for a fourth term with 99.18% of the vote, according to provisional results announced by the National Electoral Commission (NEC) on July 18, 2024.

Rwanda’s National Electoral Commission (NEC) announced on 18 July 2024 the provisional results of the presidential election, confirming the re-election of Paul Kagame with an impressive 99.18% of the vote. The results were read out by NEC Chairperson Oda Gasinzigwa, who said: “His Excellency Paul Kagame obtained a score of 99.18%.”

In office for 24 years, Kagame ran for a fourth term in elections held on July 15, the day Rwandans also voted in legislative elections. Facing him was Frank Habineza, leader of the Democratic Green Party, who won just 0.50% of the vote, while Philippe Mpayimana, an independent candidate, won 0.32% of the vote.

The election reaffirms Paul Kagame’s dominant position in Rwandan politics. Since coming to power in 2000, Kagame has been credited with Rwanda’s economic and social transformation, often hailed for the stability and development he brought after the 1994 genocide. However, his government has also been criticized by international observers and human rights groups for restrictions on political freedoms and repression of the opposition.