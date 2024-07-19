Paris 2024 Olympics: Egypt’s list with Elneny

Egypt has unveiled its final list for the men’s football tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Without a club, Mohamed Elneny is part of the group.

A few weeks before D-Day, the national Olympic teams are starting to unveil their official list for the football tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. This is the case for Egypt, which published a group of 18 players this Friday.

In the ranks, we find Mohamed Elneney who is one of the three senior players authorized by the regulations. Without a club, the 32-year-old midfielder is called up for this tournament where his experience will undoubtedly be of great help to the Egyptian team.

Another player over 23 years old called up, Ahmed ‘Zizo’ Sayed. Left winger of Zamalek, the 28-year-old player is an essential member of the A team, where he has 40 selections and 2 goals scored.

As a reminder, Egypt is housed in Group C, with Dominica, Spain and Uzbekistan. The Pharaohs will make their debut against the Dominican Republic on July 24.

Egypt’s list for the 2024 Olympics

Guardians:

Hamza Alaa (Al Ahly)

Ali El Gabry (Ceramica Cleopatra)

Mohamed Seha (Arab Contractors)

Defenders:

Mohamed Hamdi (Enppi)

Mohamed Tarek (Al Masry)

Ahmed Eid (Al Masry)

Mohamed El Maghrabi (Smouha)

Omar Fayad (FK Novi Pazar/Serbia)

Ahmed Sayed (Zed FC)

Karim El Debes (Al Ahly)

Hossam Abdel-Meguid (Zamalek)

Environments :

Mohamed Elneny (without club)

Mostafa Saad (Zed FC)

Ahmed Nabil (Al Ahly)

Ahmed ‘Zizo’ Sayed (Zamalek)

Mahmoud Saber (Pyramids FC)

Ibrahim Adel (Pyramids FC)

Ahmed Atef (Modern Future FC)

Ziad Kamal (Zamalek)

Mohamed Shehata (Zamalek)

Attackers:

Bilal Mazhar (Panathinaikos/Greece)

Osama Faisal (NBE Club)