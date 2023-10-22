Sergio Agüero launches: “These 3 are the best attackers in the history of football”

Sergio Agüero has established his top 3 best strikers in the history of football. And the former Manchester City striker sidelined several leather legends.

Since his retirement in December 2021 due to heart problems, Sergio Agüero has been increasingly present in the media. During a recent interview, the former star of the Argentine national team was asked to establish his ranking of the three best center forwards in the history of football, a question which never fails to provoke debate and reflection.

However, Agüero, who notably holds the record for top scorer in Manchester City’s history, made choices that surprised some observers. The 2022 Ballon d’Or, Karim Benzema, was excluded from his ranking, as was the legend of FC Barcelona and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, Samuel Eto’o.

“The 3 best strikers in history? Ronaldo Nazario, Thierry Henry and Luis Suarez, in that order“, he said in comments reported by the Liverpool Echo. Some might be surprised by the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo from this list, but it is essential to remember that the five-time France Football Ballon d’Or is not primarily a center forward.

The Real Madrid icon, who holds the club’s goalscoring record, initially made his mark as a left winger before moving back into the center later in his career, where he confirmed his status as an exceptional finisher. Agüero’s selection thus reflects his view on pure strikers in football history.